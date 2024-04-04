Arunachal Pradesh: Police Investigate Black Magic Connection in Ziro Tourists Death

ITANAGAR: The police in Arunachal Pradesh suggested that the triple death case in Ziro hotel may be linked to black magic and occult rituals.

During a press briefing, the police revealed that a suicide note was found in the room where the three bodies were discovered. The note read, “We are very happy, we know where we are going.”

The authorities also said that a phone number was written in the suicide note, which had helped them contact a man who believed that the bodies might be his daughter and son-in-law.