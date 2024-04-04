Arunachal Pradesh: Police Investigate Black Magic Connection in Ziro Tourists Death

ITANAGAR: The police in Arunachal Pradesh suggested that the triple death case in Ziro hotel may be linked to black magic and occult rituals.
During a press briefing, the police revealed that a suicide note was found in the room where the three bodies were discovered. The note read, “We are very happy, we know where we are going.”
The authorities also said that a phone number was written in the suicide note, which had helped them contact a man who believed that the bodies might be his daughter and son-in-law.
The man said that his daughter and son-in-law were into paranormal activities. Police further added that they collected all the evidence from the scene with the help of a forensic expert.
The bodies were sent to TRIHMS for post-mortem and a case was registered under section 177 of the CrPC as the deaths were considered suspicious.
Further investigation revealed that a missing persons report had already been filed for one of the deceased in Thiruvananthapuram.
Police revealed that there were no signs of a struggle with the bodies, except for a broken glass from a tea table. He also noted deep cuts on the right wrists of two women and the left wrist of a man. CCTV footage did not show anything suspicious.
Earlier, three people from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro town of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
The deceased husband was identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi B and both were Ayurveda doctors from Kottayam district. The third person was Arya Nair, a school teacher from Thiruvananthapuram.
It was discovered that the three had checked into the hotel on March 28, However, hotel staff couldn’t find them until April 1, which raised concerns and led staff members to search for them.
It is to be mentioned that Devi is the daughter of the well-known wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan.
