Arunachal Pradesh Power Outage: 8–10 Day Disruption Likely in Multiple Districts After Cyclonic Damage to 132 kV Line

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ITANAGAR: Power supply across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to remain affected for around 8 to 10 days from Thursday after strong winds during a localised cyclonic condition damaged a key 132 kV transmission line, officials said on Wednesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) said towers A and D at Location No. 30 of the transmission line, owned by the Power Grid Corporation of India, suffered severe damage near Posa village in Keyi Panyor district on April 25.

The affected transmission line runs between the Hoj Power House of the Panyor Hydro Electric Plant and the Ziro 132/33 kV Substation.

Officials said immediate restoration work is necessary to prevent further structural failure and avoid cascading damage to adjoining towers. The North Eastern Regional Power Committee has accordingly approved a continuous shutdown of the transmission line for repair work.

During the shutdown period, districts including Keyi Panyor, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, West Siang, Siang, and East Siang are expected to experience load shedding and low-voltage issues.

According to officials, alternative power supply arrangements will be routed through the Kathalguri-Namsai and Chapakua-Roing transmission lines. However, due to the long radial nature of these networks, substations may face voltage instability.

In view of the situation, authorities warned that load shedding on 33 kV feeders may be required and, in extreme cases, outgoing feeders from major substations at Yachuli, Ziro, Daporijo, Basar, Aalo, and Pasighat may have to be temporarily shut down.

The APSLDC, on behalf of the state power department, appealed to consumers to cooperate and bear the inconvenience during the repair period, stating that the disruption is unavoidable due to the natural calamity.

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