Arunachal Pradesh Presents Rs 36,607 Crore Budget for 2026-27, Deficit at Rs 701 Crore

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday presented an Rs 701.43 crore deficit budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the state assembly, with total estimates pegged at Rs 36,607 crore — down from Rs 39,842 crore in 2025-26, reflecting a reduction of approximately 8.1 per cent.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, attributed the reduction primarily to a shortfall in central allocation following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission on horizontal devolution.

"Despite the shortfall, we have presented a people-centric and growth-oriented budget for the development of the state," he said.

