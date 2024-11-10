Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan Celebrates Statehood Day

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Continuing the tradition of celebrating statehood days of other states, the Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Saturday celebrated the foundation days of Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

The foundation days of the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry were also celebrated on the occasion led by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik. Interacting with the participants, the governor extended good wishes to them on their state foundation day and conveyed the goodwill message of the people of the state.

He said that the celebration, which is a part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at strengthening the spirit of unity and integration and also a sense of care amongst the people, particularly those from other states.

Parnaik expressed his hope that the occasion will help the people serving in the state to imbibe local customs and traditions and carry back good memories.

