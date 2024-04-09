Arunachal Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi University hosts Gujarat delegates on exposure tour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) as a part of Yuva Sangam Phase IV, on Monday welcomed the youths of Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh for an enriching exposure tour facilitating cultural exchange between the two states. The program which began on Monday would culminate on April 12.

RGU vice chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his inaugural address encouraged the delegates to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine and pleasant weather of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Welcome to the land of the rising sun also known as the land of the Dawnlit mountains: Arunachal Pradesh,” he said and assured everyone a pleasant stay to learn few good things about the state.

Registrar of the central varsity Dr. N.T. Rikam in his deliberations reiterated the primary objective of the program is to emphasize the importance of sharing talents and experiences between the two states.

RGU finance officer Prof. Otem Padung emphasized the significance of the meeting, highlighting the potential for fostering new collaborations and partnerships.

Dr. Amrit Murai, a member of the Gujarat delegation, shared his excitement and anticipation for the visit, underscoring the significance of such exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. He also appreciated the short film screened about the university.

Nodal officer for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) initiative, Professor Sambhu Prasad expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in organizing the event. He announced the diverse itinerary for the Gujarat delegates, including interactions with the state governor, workshops at APIIP in Itanagar, visits to scenic locations like Ziro among others.

Yuva Sangam Phase IV promised to stand as an immersive and enlightening experience, fostering bonds of friendship and understanding between the vibrant youth of Gujarat and the culturally rich Arunachal Pradesh.

