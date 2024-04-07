Rajiv Gandhi University VC flags off Gujarat-bound 44-member Arunachal team

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice-chancellor Professor Saket Kushwaha flagged off a 44-member Yuva Sangam contingent for Surat in Gujarat, to take part in the Yuva Sangam phase 4 flagship programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiatives, patronized by seven central ministries on Friday night.

The team consists of students of various disciplines from different universities and colleges in the northeastern state. The programme would be held at NIT-Surat, from April 8 to 12, a press release informed on Saturday.

Professor Kushwaha, in his brief speech said: “Yuva Sangam is an initiative of the Centre which focuses on conducting exposure tours of the youth comprising mainly students studying in higher educational institutions (HEIs) and some off-campus youths from one state or union territory to the other and vice versa. It provides an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and youth connect in the host states.”

Speaking to the RGU delegate, RGU Registrar Dr. N T Rikam encouraged them to yield best out of their visits, where the students will get a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas - Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology). RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung termed it as a valuable opportunity within the larger context of India as an emerging global leader.

The university joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, who is accompanying the contingent as the chief team escort, informed that the program is an initiative under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat led by the Ministry of Education and executed through the AICTE, and is a seven-day duration tour of youngsters in paired states to enhance people to people connect. It is being organized to encourage youth as future leaders to raise awareness on global issues, exchange ideas amongst other things.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi University submits annual report 2022-23 to MoE (sentinelassam.com)