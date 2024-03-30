Arunachal Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi University submits annual report 2022-23 to MoE

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday released and submitted its annual report to the union Ministry of Education (MoE). The report was released by the varsity vice chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in presence of the annual report editorial board, months ahead of the timeline for such submissions.

Prof Kushwaha, appreciated the effort of the editorial board for accomplishing the release for onward submission to the ministry for tabling in both the houses of the Parliament.

The annual report is a useful document which gives an overall picture of the institutional growth of the university in all criteria identified by the ministry for the year 2022-23. It signifies all activities and achievements of the central university during 2022-2023. It is also taken into account for NAAC accreditation and other rankings. The officials in the ministry through video conferencing highly appreciated RGU for timely submission of annual reports and accounts.

RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam said that it is a rigorous exercise involving all aspects of the varsity, and as it is an ever growing organization the task becomes enormous and with RGU’s latest accreditation done with an ‘A’ grade recently by NAAC, Bangalore, the university is bestowed with the task of up keeping its status and improve further while progressing, functioning and maintaining quality sustenance in RGU.

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung while appreciating the dedicated editorial board said that, it is mandatory to submit bilingual annual reports and audited annual accounts of every financial year of the university to the ministry which reflects the growth and development of the varsity. It also provides systematic data with respect to various improvements to be taken up by the university, he added.

Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Prof R C Parida said that the annual report is a yearly report, which should be submitted to the ministry every year by a central varsity as per the prescribed format. He further informed that now onwards the annual report and annual accounts shall be submitted through SAMARTH portal for the perusal of the ministry and submission to the Parliament.

