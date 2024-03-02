National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)’s third cycle of assessment at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) ends

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The third cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), which began on February 27 last, ended on Thursday. The NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that assesses and accredits higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country, such as colleges, universities, and other recognised institutions, to derive an understanding of the quality status of the institution.

This time, RGU was assessed by a seven-member peer team under the chairmanship of Prof. Sashi Kumar Dhiman, vice chancellor of Shimla-based Himachal Pradesh Technical University.

Arvind Kumar from the University of Lucknow was the member coordinator, while the other members of the team include Prof. Vinod Sharma from Jammu University, Prof. Amit Kauts of Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof. C. Sheela Reddy from the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Prof. D. Sridharan of Anna University Chennai, and Prof. Rajeshri N. Varhadi from Mumbai University. During the three-day exercise, the NAAC peer team, consisting of reputed academicians with administrative excellence chosen from various fields of study, assessed RGU.

The university was evaluated for its conformance to the standards of quality in terms of its performance in academic and research processes and outcomes.

The schedule of the NAAC peer team consisted of inspections, assessments, and interactive sessions. Physical inspection of existing infrastructure, assessment of academic and research-related activities, and interaction with different sections of the stakeholders of the central university were carried out.

The health care centre, water treatment plant, CDC, and shooting range were also visited.

Physical visits to the Atal incubation centre, research units, library, major laboratories, computer centre, central instrumentation centre, media laboratory and studio, and other facilities were important aspects of the three-day visit.

The team made on-site interactions with the deans, students' welfare, and in-charges of different cells and facilities. Visits to departments and hostels were also carried out. It also held interaction sessions with students, alumni, guardians, and faculty members.

Several distinguished alumni of the university serving in various responsible positions in the state government and other establishments and institutions were present during the interaction.

The entire process of assessment was based on seven criteria, including curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations, and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership, and management; and institutional values and best practices.

The sealed report on the NAAC peer team visit was formally handed over to RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Khuswaha by the chairman during the exit meeting, which will be opened after the declaration of grading by NAAC, Bangalore.

