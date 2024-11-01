Arunachal Pradesh: Rajnath Singh Reaffirms Commitment to North Eastern Unity

ITANAGAR: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian government is committed to preserving the unity of the North Eastern region and warned that it would not tolerate attempts to break it.

The Defence Minister made this statement during a virtual event for unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rain forced Singh to attend from Tezpur, Assam.

It occurred on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on 31 October, the day that has since become 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', or National Unity Day in 2014.

"The North East region will not be divided, nor will we let it be divided. The unity seen across the country is remarkable and is our unique strength," Singh declared. He emphasized that economic development has been the hallmark of the government in North East, saying, "North East lives in the heart of India.".

In his speech, Singh spoke about the importance that Major Bob Keating made to the integration of Tawang into India and setting up military and security structures in the area. He said that Keating had played a key role in extending Indian administration to the McMahon Line in February 1951 and helped establish critical forces such as Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The newly launched Museum of Valour hails the courage of Khating and inspires further new generations toward this great mission.

Singh said, "He brought about the integration of over 560 princely states once India had gained freedom as a testament to this united nation vision of his: 'Desh Ka Vallabh' will now, this statue will truly remind people of the might behind unity and the perseverance and strength it takes for all these diversities across its lands.".

Singh further called for unification and cohesion, identifying the singular role of the North East in national identity. He repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of developing the region all-round for economic and infrastructural development. "Development of the entire nation is feasible only if the North East develops well. We will establish a prosperous and strong North East in every respect-natural, cultural, and economic," he said.

The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of the Border Roads Organisation in taking the development of the region forward. He specifically mentioned the Sela Tunnel, which is bringing connectivity between Assam and Tawang much closer to reality.

Notable personalities who attended the function included Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, besides many other senior officers of the Indian Army.

He further elaborated on the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China, claiming that disengagement in some places is "almost complete." He also maintained that diplomatic and military talks are still underway to solve differences along the LAC, adding that a broad consensus has been reached on patrolling and grazing rights in traditional areas. "Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement," he added, emphasizing a proactive approach to managing border relations.