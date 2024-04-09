NAMSAI: Arunachal Pradesh is preparing for several political events as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda are set to bolster their party’s campaign for the upcoming elections on April 19.
The BJP, currently in power, has secured 20 seats uncontested in the 60-member assembly. They are intensifying their efforts to maintain control in the state.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address an election rally in Namsai on April 9.
BJP president JP Nadda will be in the state capital on April 10th to launch the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections.
He will then speak at a rally in Doimukh, near the capital, to further bolster support for BJP candidate.
In a bid to win majority of seats, the BJP has nominated 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats. Opposition parties such as the Congress, National People’s Party, Nationalist Congress Party, People’s Party of Arunachal, Arunachal Democratic Party, and Lok Jana Shakti Party have also announced their candidate for elections.
Important candidates in the upcoming elections include Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is running for the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, and current MP Tapir Gao, who is contesting from the eastern parliamentary seat.
The Congress party is banking on PCC President Nabam Tuki for the west Lok Sabha seat and State Unit Vice President Bosiram Siram for the east Lok Sabha seat.
The state is gearing up for the elections, with the vote count set for June 2 for the assembly elections and June 4 for the parliamentary polls.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu kicked off the BJP campaign in the eastern belt of the state marking thе first lеg of thе campaign with thе Rally from Pasighat. Thе rally was conductеd in an еnvironmеnt full of еxcitеmеnt, and thе crowd listеnеd intеntly to hеar thе Chiеf Ministеr's addrеss.
