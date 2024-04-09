Arunachal Pradesh: Rajnath Singh to Start Poll Campaign in Namsai

NAMSAI: Arunachal Pradesh is preparing for several political events as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda are set to bolster their party’s campaign for the upcoming elections on April 19.

The BJP, currently in power, has secured 20 seats uncontested in the 60-member assembly. They are intensifying their efforts to maintain control in the state.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address an election rally in Namsai on April 9.