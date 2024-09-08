Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Read Aloud Session for All’ Conducted in State

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The second edition of the “Read Aloud Session for All” (RASA-2) as conducted jointly by the Denning College of Teacher Education and the Bamboosa Library, Tezu, for government middle school students of Tezu ended on Saturday. Speaking at the valedictory function, Madras Regiment commanding officer Col Sandeep Kurup said, “All of us are teachers—whether in a school or in the defence forces. Learning and sharing is a continuous process for us. Wherever you reach, and whatever height you reach, do not forget your roots—and give back what you have learnt to your group, colony, village, state, and nation.”

“That’s why I always go out to interact with students and young people; and visiting Bamboosa Library is always an honour,” he said.

Pointing out that teaching is a noble profession, Col. Kurup reminded the teacher-trainees, ‘You are carrying the dream of a person’. He congratulated DCTE assistant professor Mimu Lingi for her clarity in presentation and her sense of pride in having moulded RASA volunteers as self-confident beings.

Col. Kurup also lauded the Bamboosa Library volunteers for spiritedly carrying on reading promotion activities and appealed to the student-audience to inculcate reading habits by regularly spending an hour in Bamboosa Library.

Col. Kurup, along with Indira Gandhi Government College assistant professor Dr. Rajen Miwy, gave away the certificates of appreciation to a batch of 20 teacher trainee volunteers who had successfully participated in the RASA 2. Col. Kurup also presented a battalion memento to Bamboosa Library, as a token of appreciation for its dedicated services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Lingi outlined the evolution of the RASA as an important intervention to strengthen English reading skills.

