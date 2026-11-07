Arunachal Pradesh receives Rs 1,476 crore under Centre's tax devolution

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ITANAGAR: The Centre released Rs 1,476 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under tax devolution as part of a total transfer of Rs 1.09 lakh crore to states, providing additional funds for development projects, infrastructure creation and welfare programmes.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Chowna Mein announced the allocation in a social media post on Friday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the financial assistance.

Mein said the funds would provide the state with greater financial flexibility to prioritise development commitments, sustain growth and strengthen welfare delivery.

The Union Finance Ministry released Rs 1,09,019 crore to all states on Thursday, advancing the regular monthly instalment by five days from its scheduled date of November 10 to facilitate festive-season expenditure. Among northeastern states, Assam received the highest allocation of Rs 3,552 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 1,476 crore. Tripura received Rs 699 crore, Meghalaya Rs 688 crore, Manipur Rs 682 crore, Mizoram Rs 615 crore, Nagaland Rs 524 crore and Sikkim Rs 365 crore. The Finance Ministry said the advance release would help states accelerate capital expenditure and meet development and welfare-related spending requirements. The 16th Finance Commission recommended retaining the states' share at 41 per cent of the divisible pool of central taxes for 2026-27 to 2030-31, a recommendation accepted by the Union government.

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