JAC Intensifies Protest Against Shillong Ropeway Project, Vows to Protect Lum Shyllong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against Shillong Ropeway Project intensified its opposition to the proposed Rs 151-crore project on Friday, declaring that Lum Shyllong must remain untouched.

The JAC staged a sit-in protest in front of the Kiang Nangbah statue at Barik, a day after the Meghalaya government reiterated that it would neither scrap nor relocate the project, citing a lease agreement signed four years ago and maintaining that the proposed alignment was 3.15 km away from water sources.

JAC member Venitia Mawlong accused Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh of disregarding the concerns of mothers in the affected areas and criticised his remarks that there was no need to cry over the project. She urged him not to intimidate or personally attack protesters and said the agitation would continue. Mawlong also ruled out immediately approaching the High Court for a stay, arguing that the people should lead the movement themselves.

Reiterating the committee's position, she said the protesters would not allow any activity that threatened Lum Shyllong or the drinking water sources.

Greentech Foundation chairman H Bansiewdor Nonglang said the protest, which followed four to five months of opposition, aimed to bring undisclosed aspects of the project into the public domain. He said the project documents mentioned restaurants and food courts at the lower and upper terminals, raising concerns over the possible commercialisation and exploitation of Lum Shyllong.Nonglang said mothers from Laban and Lawsohtun had approached the foundation between May and July 2026 over concerns about tree felling. After examining the matter, the foundation found that trees were being felled, he said, adding that it had joined the agitation in response to the concerns raised by the residents.

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