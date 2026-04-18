Arunachal Pradesh Records First Confirmed Presence of Bhutan's Potter Wasp Species in India at Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh has added a significant entry to India's biodiversity record, with the first confirmed presence of Antepipona Bhutanensis — a species of potter wasp previously known only from Bhutan — discovered in the Tawang district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein shared the development on X on Friday, describing it as a notable milestone in the documentation of the state's faunal diversity.

A First for India

"Researchers have recorded Antepipona Bhutanensis in the Tawang district, marking its first confirmed presence in India," Mein said.

He noted that the species was "earlier known only from Bhutan," and emphasized that "the finding highlights faunal linkages across the eastern Himalayan region" — a biodiversity hotspot spanning parts of India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Mein extended his appreciation to the research team for their work in documenting the region's natural heritage.

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