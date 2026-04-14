Arunachal CM highlights Rs 400 crore sports projects, backs Northeast to lead India’s football rise

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday highlighted a major push for sports infrastructure in the state and announced projects worth around Rs 400 crore under the Centre’s PM-DevINE scheme.
Speaking at the flag-in and felicitation ceremony of the state contingent for the first edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing significant development in the sports sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a major boost in sports infrastructure. Three key projects have recently been approved with an investment of about ₹400 crore,” he added.
The projects include an international-level football stadium in Itanagar, an integrated sports complex in Dirang, and a permanent facility for the Miao Sports Academy.
Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Khandu said the Centre’s continued support reflects its commitment to the development of the state.
He also underlined the potential of the Northeast in Indian football, stating, “India has made remarkable strides across many sporting disciplines, but in football there is still a long journey ahead.”
“I firmly believe that the Northeast, with its natural flair for the game, can be the driving force behind India’s rise in football,” he added.