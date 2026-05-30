Arunachal Pradesh records highest elephant presence, unveils plan to tackle human-wildlife conflict

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh recorded elephants at elevations above 3,000 metres above sea level, marking the highest known elephant presence documented anywhere in the world, according to a new assessment conducted by WWF-India and the state Forest department.

The findings were presented in a report titled Managing Human Elephant Conflict in Arunachal Pradesh: A Strategy and Action Plan, released by Wanglin Lowangdong.

Lowangdong described the report as timely and significant, stating that human-elephant conflict remained a major concern in the state.

The assessment, conducted between December 2024 and March 2026, documented elephant distribution, conflict hotspots, habitat pressures and landscape connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh. It marked the first comprehensive study on the scale and trends of human-elephant interactions in the state.

The report also provided baseline data on crop losses, property damage and human casualties caused by elephants. Information on conflict incidents was collected from elephant-bearing forest divisions through forest department records and consultations with local communities.

According to the study, habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation emerged as major causes of conflict between humans and elephants. The report proposed measures to reduce human casualties, compensate crop losses and promote community-led initiatives to support safer coexistence.

WWF-India's national lead for Elephant Conservation, Dr Aritra Kshettry, stressed the importance of maintaining habitat connectivity, stating that fragmented landscapes often forced elephants into human-dominated areas.

State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force P Subhramanyam said the action plan would guide interventions aimed at reducing conflict and improving coexistence between humans and elephants.

The report also highlighted the need for stronger scientific understanding and evidence-based planning to manage human-elephant conflict in the state.

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