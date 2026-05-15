Woman Killed as Elephant Enters Home in Nagaon Amid Rising Human–Wildlife Conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Human-elephant conflict continues unabated across various parts of Nagaon district. Over the past few days, wild elephants have been wreaking havoc continuously in areas such as Samaguri, Bharaguri, Bou-Bazar, Paghali, Burma, Muwamari, Kandali, and Kachua.

Residents of the areas remain terrified due to the alleged inaction of the Forest Department regarding the same. Furthermore, the rampage by the elephants has caused significant damage to the crops.

Amidst these circumstances, a woman met a tragic end early on Thursday morning following an attack by a wild elephant in Kandali, located within the Kathiatali forest range of the district. A wild elephant stormed into a house near the Kuhiyar Tali Firing Field in Kandali, went on a rampage, and attacked a woman, resulting in her death on the spot.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rupali Rangpi. The woman's husband and a ten-year-old child narrowly escaped the attack.

Expressing their outrage at the Forest Department, the locals stated that despite repeated appeals to departmental officials regarding the elephants' rampage, a woman lost her life due to the officials' deep-seated apathy and inaction.

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