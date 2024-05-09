Arunachal Pradesh: Red Cross volunteers urged to make their activities effective, purposeful

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Wednesday exhorted the Red Cross volunteers of the state to reach out to destitute, orphans and neglected strata of the society to make the state healthy, happy and compassionate.

Participating in the World Red Cross Day celebration at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near here, the governor urged upon the people, particularly the youth, to imbibe the spirit of volunteer service and be part of the Indian Red Cross. He also called upon educational institutes, tribal organizations and corporate houses to join the Red Cross initiatives in the state.

Parnaik, who is the president of the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), called upon the volunteers to spread the cause of the Red Cross and make their activities purposeful and effective. He suggested for organizing seminars and interactions, involving educational institutes to educate people the best ways to mitigate challenges at the time of natural disasters, epidemics and accidental emergencies.

The governor recommended reorganising the society in a more structural manner to make it efficiently respond to any exigency. He said that the state branch of Red Cross should emulate other volunteer organizations, like NGOs of Tirap and Changlang districts working for rehabilitation of drug addicts and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rendering service in every emergency at national level.

“The Red Cross Society must become a bridge between affected people and the Government during the time of relief work,” he said. Parnaik commended the state branch of IRCS for organising a volunteer blood donation camp to commemorate the day. He conveyed his gratitude to the voluntary blood donors from various organizations and establishments, participating medical officers, nursing officers and para medic staff.

The governor also presented certificates of appreciation to the Principal of Police Training Center, Banderdewa, Yupia-based ITBP commandant, vice chancellors of Global University, Arunodaya University, Chairperson of Oju Welfare Association and Chairperson of Arunachal Shining Mom & Dad, for their contributions in World Red Cross Day celebration and voluntary blood donation camp on the occasion.

Earlier, Honorary Secretary of state branch of IRCS Dr Emi Rumi presented a brief report on the activities of the branch in the last few years during COVID-19, fire accidents and natural disasters.

Earlier, the governor paid floral tribute to the founder of the Red Cross movement Sir Jean Henry Dunant and all those Red Cross volunteers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of humanity.

TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, Family Welfare director Dr Wangdi Lama, National Health Mission’s state director M Sora and TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D Raina were present on the occasion.

