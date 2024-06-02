Arunachal Pradesh: Renowned author Lummer Dai’s birth anniversary celebrated at his native village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 84th birth anniversary of renowned author from Arunachal Pradesh Lummer Dai was celebrated on Saturday at his native Silluk village in East Siang district. The function was organized by the East Siang unit of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) and Silluk village.

Dai wrote many famous books in Assamese language like 'Pahoror Hile Hile' (1961), 'Prithivir Hahi' (1963), 'Mon Aru Mon' (1968), 'Konyar Mulya' (1978), 'Upar Mahal' (2002), Adi folktales 'Udayachalar Sadhu' (1959) etc. He was also the founder of the first newspaper of Arunachal Pradesh Echo of Arunachal.

The occasion was marked with paying floral tribute to Dau, recitation of Assamese poems by Asik Yirang, Ato Lego and Maliyang Perme and a book launch. A book with a collection of Assamese poems titled 'APUN HUR' written by Maliyang Perme was launched on the occasion. The event was attended by the APLS office bearers of the district, dignitaries, guests, gaon burahs and citizens of Silluk and nearby villages.

APLS advisor Tokong Pertin, Vice President Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd), Dr Kaling Dai, Head Gaon Burah of Silluk village Asik Yirang, Maliyang Perme addressed the gathering. The birth anniversary of Dai is celebrated every year at his native Silluk village. The birth anniversary was also celebrated at Dai’s residence at Naharlagun, near here on the day with various literary programmes.

