Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat launches new R&D centre at Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Dr. Samir V. Kamat has inaugurated a new Research and Development (R&D) Centre of the Defence Research Laboratory at Changbu in Tawang district recently, official sources said on Monday.

“This facility will support high altitude soldier R&D activities,” stated a defence spokesperson.

Hailing the launch of the new R&D Centre, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a social media post, “Another proud addition in Tawang! The R&D Centre of Defence Research Laboratory will go a long way in supporting the soldiers posted in the frontline areas and promoting the research activities.”

The DRDO Chief, who was on a three-day official tour to the region, engaged in discussions with senior officers of the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces at Tezpur, Tenga, and other military stations en route to Tawang from Tezpur in Assam. He was accompanied by Director General of Life Sciences at DRDO Headquarters, Dr. U.K. Singh, Director DRL (Tezpur) Dr. D.V. Kamboj, alongside other senior officers and scientists of DRDO.

Dr. Kamat and other DRDO officials also visited forward locations of Tawang towards the Indo-Tibet border, and interacted with jawans and officers.

His discussions with the Commanders of Tawang and East Tawang Brigades and officers from the district administration revolved around various topics related to soldier support by the DRL and DRDO. The officers also paid a visit to the Tawang Monastery and offered prayers before departing back to the headquarters.

Also Read: Assam: DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat visits Tezpur

Also Watch: