Arunachal Pradesh reports single COVID-19 case

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh reported only a single Covid-19 positive case on Tuesday, increasing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 55,294, a senior health official said here.

As many as 54,979 people recuperated from the disease so far in the state including, two on Monday, the official said. The coronavirus death toll in the frontier State remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The north-eastern State now has 35 active cases, he said.

State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 14,24,641 people have been inoculated so far in the State including, 2,877 on Monday.

