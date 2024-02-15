Arunachal Pradesh: Review meet on vector-borne diseases organized at Naharlagun

Naharlagun: The State Review Meeting on vector-borne diseases was organized by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), State Health Society, Arunachal Pradesh, at Naharlagun from February 12 to February 14. Dr LS Singh, Senior Regional Director (MoHFW), Shillong, Marge Sora, APCS (MD NHM); Dr.R. Rina (Jt. DHS) Cum DHS Incharge provided an overview, highlighting that 14 out of 25 districts are eligible for Malaria-free certification.

Marge Sora, APCS (MD NHM), praised all the staff for the decrease in malaria cases in the state, attributing it to continuous efforts from the department. He urged staff to pay special attention to border areas as they are the most vulnerable. MD NHM expressed a desire for Arunachal Pradesh to be the first state to achieve Malaria-free status in the country. Dr. R. Rina (Jt. DHS)-cum-DHS Incharge congratulated all staff for the decrease in malaria cases and hoped that by 2027, Arunachal Pradesh could eliminate malaria. He emphasized the need for caution, recalling how malaria resurged during his medical college days and urged the department to be more careful.

Dr. L.S Singh, Senior Regional Director (MoHFW), Shillong, emphasized the importance of strengthening the “3T” approach - Test, Treat, Track - to eliminate malaria from the state. He advised proper documentation for successful malaria elimination certification and maintaining an Annual Blood Examination Rate (ABER), stated a press release.

