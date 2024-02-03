ARUNACHAL PRADESH: The Research Institute of World Ancient Traditions, Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH) marked a milestone by inaugurating the Northeast International Museum Wing at a special function at Khinjili near Roing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled the two wings in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and distinguished delegates from the 8th International World Elders Conference held in Dibrugarh, Assam. In the opening remarks, Khandu appreciated Vijay Swamy, Executive Director, RIWATCH, for his dedicated work in bringing global classical traditions on one platform through RIWATCH in rowing in.

Highlighting the invaluable role played by RIWATCH as a repository of ancient traditions, culture and heritage, Khandu pledged to continue supporting its mission to promote and preserve the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh.

It was emphasized the need to revive lost traditions backed by scientific research. "RIWATCH is nothing but a treasure trove of our ancient traditions, culture and heritage," expressed Khandu in recognition of Swami's vast experience in documenting cultural diversity in Arunachal Pradesh Swami urged the foreign delegates to set up an equivalent RIWATCH in their respective countries, envisioning the University of World's Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (UWATCH).

And the global approach of the opening was evident as the distiguished guests present and the foreign delegates donated traditional objects representing their countries to the international section of the museum, fostering discussions on intercultural solidarity and tradition knowledge exchange.

Adding literary contributions to the event, two books - "Divine Plants" by Nandini Dholepat and "In the Fabric of Culture" by Karabi Baruah were launched at the event. Former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi, MLAs Ninong Ering, Mutchu Mithi and Phurpa Tsering, Riwach Chairman Joram Begi and members of various institutions and top organizations of Arunachal Pradesh graced the occasion, making it a true grand celebration of world cultural heritage.