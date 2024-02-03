Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Amendments to Telecom Policy for Enhanced Connectivity

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet has approved amendments to the Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy (MTIP), originally instituted in 2018. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced during a recent media address, emphasizing the revisions' alignment with changes at the national level since the policy's inception.

The MTIP functions as a guiding document for the application and granting of permissions related to mobile tower installations within the state. The recent amendments aim to further streamline these processes, ensuring congruence between the state's telecom infrastructure policy and the national framework set by the Government of India.

In tandem with the MTIP amendment, the cabinet has also given its nod to the Meghalaya Forest Subordinate Technical Service Rules, 2024. These rules hold particular significance as they establish service regulations for the Forest Department, filling a regulatory gap that existed previously.

The cabinet also approved the initiation of the 'Meghalaya Program for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPoWER)'. Under this initiative, the government has formed the 'Human Development Council,' led by the Chief Minister, with the Chief Secretary serving as the Chairman of the Project Steering Committee. The respective Deputy Commissioners will head the Executive Committees responsible for implementing the program.

The amendment to the MTIP underscores Meghalaya's dedication to enhancing its telecommunications infrastructure, a pivotal factor for the state's development and alignment with national standards. The anticipated outcomes of these amendments include improved connectivity and the fostering of technological advancements throughout Meghalaya.

This move by the Meghalaya cabinet addresseses the immediate needs of the telecom sector but also fortifies regulatory frameworks in other vital domains like forestry. The introduction of the MPoWER initiative showcases the state's commitment to holistic development, emphasizing the well-being and empowerment of its adolescent population.

Meghalaya's recent cabinet decisions signify a proactive approach to adapt and align with evolving national standards, setting the stage for comprehensive growth and development across multiple sectors.