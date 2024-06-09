Arunachal Pradesh: Robin Hibu becomes first IPS officer from Arunachal to be promoted as DGP

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh’s first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Robin Hibu, who is currently serving as the Special Commissioner in Delhi Police, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) by the Union Home Ministry, officials said here on Saturday.

A 1993 batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, Robin Hibu had previously served as the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police. The senior officer has held various important positions throughout his career, including the Chief Security Officer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is also the founder-president of the NGO 'Helping Hands', which provides support to people from the northeastern states facing distress.

Congratulating Robin Hibu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chiwna Mein both posted glorious remarks about the newly appointed IPS officer in their respective posts on X. (IANS)

