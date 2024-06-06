‘Ensure a better environment for GenNext’ Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges people

OUR Correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to conserve and preserve nature so that it will ensure a better environment for the future generations. Participating in the World Environment Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor, who is an avid champion of environmental conservation and preservation, said that ecosystem restoration requires collective effort.

“As the generation capable of harmonizing with nature, let’s actively engage and participate, ensuring we leave a better environment for future generations,” he appealed to the people. Parnaik said that the people of the state have always been connected to nature and they have maintained a balance between development and conservation. He appealed to the people to continue their endeavour.

He added that ecosystems are the foundation of all life on Earth, and their health directly influences the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants. “By restoring and strengthening our ecosystems, we can ensure a thriving environment and a prosperous future for everyone. Revitalizing ecosystems, regardless of their size, will enhance the livelihoods of those who rely on them, help control diseases, and mitigate the risks of natural disasters,” he said. Moreover, restoration efforts are integral to achieving all of the Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

Interacting with the staff and officials of environment and forests department attached to Raj Bhavan, the Governor commended them and exhorted them to continue their efforts in making the Raj Bhavan area and the state capital clean, green and plastic free. The event was celebrated with the theme, ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’. The Governor and his wife planted saplings of Lal Chandan or Red Sandalwood in the Raj Bhavan premise on the occasion.

