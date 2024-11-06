Arunachal: Family Defends Businessman Ha Tatu, Calls Allegations of Non-APST Status "Baseless"

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The family members of Ha Tatu said that the entire allegations levelled against businessman Ha Tatu being non-APST by a group of people is baseless and is just to malign his hard-earned image in the society. The family expressed discontent over the allegations levelled against their cousin brother Ha Tatu.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club, Hema Das, one of the cousins of Tatu, said that the photo which is circulating in the social media wherein Tatu is seen performing Hindu rituals is true but not as what others believe. Also, the photo was uploaded by Tatu, who happens to be a relative of the deceased.

She said that Tatu is performing an Assamese ritual in Banaras with his cousin brothers. The image is being misinterpreted by the groups. She said that the ritual was performed on her father’s death, who is the brother-in-law of Tatu. The entire allegations are baseless and only to malign the image of Tatu.

“Moreover, the court and state government has given clean chit to Tatu. Now, it doesn’t make any sense to diminish the character of someone who is purely local of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

While pouring more insights on the photo, Debojit Das, cousin of Tatu, said that the person who is seen sitting beside Tatu is not his father but someone with the name Giri Baba. He said the other person in the photo is the husband of Hema Das, and the other is his younger brother. The one on the other side, who is being claimed as the brother of Ha Tatu, is the priest.

He said that they consider cousins as their own brothers. Those who have any doubt on the image should verify it personally by reaching out to the persons seen in the image.

Further, he appealed to the people to refrain from spreading false information in the media before verifying it.

Meanwhile, Kamala Das, who is sister of Tatu’s father, said that those spreading false narratives about Tatu should stop doing so. She said she has been living with the family since an early age and is very close to everyone in the family. Also, she raised Ha Tam, father of Ha Tatu from an early age.

Earlier, Itanagar capital police detained Lokam Talo, a member of the Arunachal Pradesh non-APST offspring ST surrender Abhiyaan Committee and is the one who alleged of Tatu being Non-APST.

Talo have been detained under preventive measures for different reasons and not for any matter related to the non-APST offspring committee and their campaign.

Confirming the arrest, the committee chairman Taw Paul said that Talo was detained for his personal dispute with Ha Tatu. According to the police, there are some dealings between Talo and Tatu, for which Talo threatened him. And the police recovered video and voice recordings from the detainee.

Paul said that the committee received a written complaint against Ha Tatu, claiming that he is the offspring of non-APST. The committee never threatened the family members of Tatu, as being misconstrued by them. The committee as of now is in research to ensure every complaint placed before them is true in nature with substantiating evidence.

Meanwhile, Ha Tatu told reporters that he is the son of Ha Tama and is a proud Nyishi. Only the issue is that he is victim of child marriage. He also appreciated the movement of the committee but advised to ensure proper verification without hurting someone’s sentiment and personal image.

