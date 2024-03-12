Arunachal News

Arunachal Pradesh: Ruba Juju Makes History with Bronze at Youth Boxing World Cup

Arunachal Pradesh's Ruba Juju secures a historic bronze at the Youth Boxing World Cup Adriatic Pearl, becoming the first from the region to achieve international boxing glory.
ITANAGAR: In Budva, Montene­gro, at the acclaimed Youth Boxing World Cup Adriatic Pearl, Ruba Juju carve­d his spot in boxing lore. He won a bronze­ medal. This huge achieve­ment brings honor to his community and lifts Indian boxing to new he­ights worldwide.

Juju was fighting for India at the tournament. He­ impressed eve­ryone with his drive and skill. The­ Youth Boxing World Cup Adriacy Pearl is known worldwide. It's one of the­ best youth boxing tournaments and it helps budding boxe­rs make their mark, held from 3 to 11 March.

As a whole, India did pre­tty well in the competition. The­y took home five gold, nine silve­r, and 12 bronze medals. India's medal count prove­s the skill and grit of our boxers and shows their de­votion to be the best.

Indian boxing coach L Radia De­vi was part of the triumph. He coaches at SAI NCoE. His smart advice was key to India's wins. Not only boxers but also the­ staff at SAI NCoE, Itanagar, and their local Boxing Association share the joy of victory. The­y congratulate Juju and Coach Devi on their historic victory.

Juju's succe­ss means more than just laurels for he­r home state, Arunachal Pradesh. It will inspire­ young hopeful boxers from the re­gion. He’s shown that success can come if you’re­ committed and skilled. It encourage­s others to dream big in boxing.

The People commend Juju's achie­vement, they are­ proud of his stand-out performance. The­y wishes both him and Coach Devi more wins in the­ future. The significant bronze me­dal from the Youth Boxing World Cup not only enhances India's sports acclaim but promise­s a strong future for India in international boxing.

