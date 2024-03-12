Arunachal Pradesh: Ruba Juju Makes History with Bronze at Youth Boxing World Cup

ITANAGAR: In Budva, Montenegro, at the acclaimed Youth Boxing World Cup Adriatic Pearl, Ruba Juju carved his spot in boxing lore. He won a bronze medal. This huge achievement brings honor to his community and lifts Indian boxing to new heights worldwide.
Juju was fighting for India at the tournament. He impressed everyone with his drive and skill. The Youth Boxing World Cup Adriacy Pearl is known worldwide. It's one of the best youth boxing tournaments and it helps budding boxers make their mark, held from 3 to 11 March.
As a whole, India did pretty well in the competition. They took home five gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze medals. India's medal count proves the skill and grit of our boxers and shows their devotion to be the best.
Indian boxing coach L Radia Devi was part of the triumph. He coaches at SAI NCoE. His smart advice was key to India's wins. Not only boxers but also the staff at SAI NCoE, Itanagar, and their local Boxing Association share the joy of victory. They congratulate Juju and Coach Devi on their historic victory.
Juju's success means more than just laurels for her home state, Arunachal Pradesh. It will inspire young hopeful boxers from the region. He’s shown that success can come if you’re committed and skilled. It encourages others to dream big in boxing.
The People commend Juju's achievement, they are proud of his stand-out performance. They wishes both him and Coach Devi more wins in the future. The significant bronze medal from the Youth Boxing World Cup not only enhances India's sports acclaim but promises a strong future for India in international boxing.
