Manipur: Security Forces Recover Weapons in Churachandpur District

IMPHAL: In Manipur's Churachandpur district involves security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. They swept through several hotspots and found a stockpile of weapons. On the list were AK-47 Rifles and AK-47 (Ghatak) INSAS rifles (Excalibur). The Manipur police hinted that these weapons might be remnants from a raided police station in the late hours of Monday.
A detailed sweep of one hotspot uncovered an AK-47 Rifle, an AK-47 (Ghatak), and an INSAS (Excalibur), each with its magazine. This unearths more evidence of purloined weapons in the area. Naturally, it raises serious worries about security and spurs increasing tension.
Violence flared between the Kuki and Meitei groups on May 3, 2023. Since then, over 6,000 weapons have been stolen from security teams. They've managed to take back only 1,500 from civilians. This leaves a scary hole – over 4,500 weapons are still missing. They hang over public safety like a dark cloud.
The Ministry of Defence, made an announcement reacting to specific intelligence. They said that the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police had collaborated on a joint operation. Their focus was L Khonomphai, near Sangaikot in Churachandpur district. Thanks to their synergy, they managed to bring back 15 weapons. The list included 11 single-barrel rifles, one pistol, three mortars, and ammunition.
They handed over the found items to the Manipur Police. This is another step in their collective push against the current security problems in Manipur. Specifically, they're zeroing in on areas where ethnic tension is still evident.
Churachandpur's status is intricate, with peacekeepers working hard to manage the aftermath of continual ethnic clashes. Finding these advanced arms highlights the need for prompt, effective steps to stop more aggression and bring back balance to the region. It's most probable that leaders will amp up efforts to locate and reclaim the still missing stolen weapons. This is to lessen the chances of more disorder and to guarantee that local folks are safe.
ALSO WATCH: