Arunachal Pradesh: S Jaishankar Dismisses China’s Claim as ‘Ludicrous’

ITANAGAR: After India dismissed China’s ‘absurd’ claim over Arunachal Pradesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected China’s repeated claims about the northeastern state as ‘ludicrous’.

Jaishankar made the statement while giving a lecture at an institute in Singapore. He said that China making a claim and expanding it is now a new issue as the claims are ludicrous from the start and continue to do so.

China has been asserting its claim over Arunachal Pradesh as a part of South Tibet and labeled the region as ‘Zangnan’.

The country also protested against the Indian leader visiting the state as recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel in the northeastern state.