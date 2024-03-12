Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha stresses sports as key solution to combat youth drug addiction

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that sports is the only alternative to keep the youth away from drug addiction and encourage them to live a healthy life.

He also mentioned that the state government is taking steps to develop sports infrastructure one after another for the sports-loving citizens of the state.

Dr Saha said this while inaugurating the District Sports Complex at Udaipur in Gomati District. He also inaugurated another Sports Complex, Unity Park, and unveiled statues of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Santir Bazar in South District. “Sports is the only alternative to keep the youth away from drug addiction and encourage them to live a healthy life. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs is taking steps to develop infrastructure one after another for the sports-loving citizens of the state. The state government is determined to provide the right infrastructure to talented sportspersons in rural areas,” Tripura CM said.

Dr. Saha mentioned that the government has taken various steps to improve the quality of sports fields in the state.

“As a result of various initiatives taken by the government to improve the quality of the sports field, the athletes of the state are achieving success in national-level sports. In the budget for the 2024-25 financial year, Rs 6.5 thousand crore has been allocated for the improvement of sports fields. The development of sports and talent is not possible without advanced sports infrastructure and good-quality sports coaches. So the government has given importance to these two areas,” he added.

During the Program Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Cooperative Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, Secretary of Youth and Sports Affairs Minister PK Chakraborty and other officials were also present.

