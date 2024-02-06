Arunachal Pradesh school wins Wipro Earthian Award 2023-24

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The government secondary school at Wakro in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district, has won the prestigious Wipro Earthian award 2023-24. A team of class 10 students from the school won the national honour for environmental awareness studies. The award for schools and colleges aim at initiating environmental awareness studies by students in their community.

The students Shantilu Kri, Mahilu Chakwa, Rubisi Kri, Duhuwe Kri and Abhijeet Acharjee led by teacher in-charge Eliza Siram conducted a six months’ study of the environment around Wakro themed, “Sustainability and Biodiversity.”

They interacted with various stakeholders, learning about sustainability issues like climate change, water scarcity and loss of biodiversity. The Wipro Earthian programme in eastern Arunachal is run by AMYAA, a Roing-based NGO. The team’s project report was selected by Wipro Foundation to be among the top 20 winner presentations from thousands of schools across India. The award ceremony will be held at Bengaluru on February 24 and February 25, where the students will be rewarded Rs 50,000 and participation certificates.

The vision of ‘Wipro Earthian’ is rooted in the challenging task that humanity faces - of finding solutions to several sustainability issues facing nature. The project targets students and aims at building skills, attitudes and values in the community to shape a sustainable future. ‘Earthian’ is a nationwide initiative of Wipro Foundation Bangalore, to deepen the sustainability education within schools and colleges across the country. This will help teachers and students to make more informed choices about their lives and society.

