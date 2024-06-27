Arunachal Pradesh Sees Surge in HIV Cases, Majority Linked to Needle Sharing

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has reported significant increase in new HIV cases with 902 new seropositive cases recorded between April 2023 and March 2024. This is according to data released by Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society marking notable rise in state's HIV incidence highlighting an urgent public health challenge.

Alarmingly 81.71% of these new cases, which amounts to 737 individuals contracted HIV through sharing of infected needles and syringes among intravenous drug users. This represents an increase from previous year. In the previous year, 77.95% of new HIV cases were similarly linked to needle sharing. This indicates growing issue within this demographic.

Districts such as Namsai and Papum Pare have seen particularly steady rise in HIV cases over the past two years. Namsai reported 714 new cases. Papum Pare and Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) collectively recorded 410 cases. These figures underscore critical need for targeted interventions in these areas. This is necessary to curb the spread of HIV.

The data also shed light on other modes of HIV transmission. Unprotected sex accounted for 16.30% of new cases in latest reporting period. This is a decrease from 20.14% in previous year. Additionally a small percentage of cases were attributed to transmission from parents to children. Cases were also due to infected blood products. There were cases for unspecified reasons.

Since the first HIV case was detected in Arunachal Pradesh in 1998, state has reported a total of 2024 HIV-positive cases. Currently 1171 individuals are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). This reflects ongoing efforts to manage and treat the disease.

The rising trend in HIV cases, particularly among intravenous drug users calls for enhanced awareness and prevention programs. This includes safer needle exchange initiatives and comprehensive education on safe practices. Strengthening these efforts is crucial. This is essential to reversing the current trend and improving public health outcomes in Arunachal Pradesh.