Nagaland: Repoll Ordered in Dimapur Municipal Council Ward Following Poll-Related Violence

DIMAPUR: The State Election Commission has mandated repoll at polling station no. 4 under Ward 20 of Dimapur Municipal Council. The repoll is scheduled to take place from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm on June 28. This decision follows declaration of June 26 poll at the same station as void. This in accordance with Section 31(1) of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 and Rule 66(a) of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023.

State Election Commissioner T. John Longkumer issued the order on June 26. This was based on report from the returning officer of the Dimapur Municipal Council. The decision was made after considering all material circumstances. These surrounded the polling.

In related statement, Longkumer announced provisional voter turnout of 83.54 percent for the urban local body elections held on June 26. The Atoizu Town Council in Zunheboto district recorded the highest voter turnout at 95.47 percent. The Changtongya Town Council registered the lowest at 67.70 percent.

Polling was conducted across 24 municipalities. These covered 420 polling stations and 214 wards. There was total of 523 candidates—325 males and 198 females—vying for positions. The elections were largely peaceful. However incident at polling station in Dimapur Municipal Council marred its serenity.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) expressed deep shock and pain over alleged poll-related violence by supporters of NDPP candidate Imlikumzuk. This occurred at the residence of Bendangchuba the INC candidate from Alongmen ward, on polling day. The NPCC condemned the vandalism and physical assault against their candidate’s supporters. Family members were also targeted. They called for strict action from law enforcement. State Election Commission was urged to act against those responsible for the "dastardly act."

The NPCC has urged authorities to take strongest possible measures against the perpetrators. This is to ensure such incidents do not recur. Reinforcing the need for a peaceful and fair electoral process is paramount.