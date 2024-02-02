Arunachal Pradesh: Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh Set for Third-Party Safety Audit Ahead of Inauguration

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: In a significant development, the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is ready for a comprehensive third-party safety audit before it is officially opened. The safety assessment is expected to be completed by mid-February, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate key infrastructure projects.

Situated near the Sela Pass in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the construction of the Sela Tunnel became imperative due to the recurrent closure of the Balipara-Charidwar-Tawang Road. This closure, caused by heavy snowfall and landslides resulting from intense rainfall, has posed a challenge, disrupting connectivity for prolonged periods annually.

The safety audit of the Sela Tunnel is an important step towards ensuring strategic evolution and safety, which is expected to be the company’s lifeline. The purpose of the audit is to ensure that the tunnel meets the highest architectural and design standards, and to assess and address any potential safety concerns.

The Sela Tunnel is of great strategic importance as it will facilitate all-weather access to Tawang in western Arunachal Pradesh, close to the international border with China. Once operational, the road is expected to meet challenges posed by unpredictable weather conditions, ensuring seamless communication throughout the year.

The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi signals the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure in the north-eastern region and strengthening strategic connectivity across international borders. The Sela Tunnel Project is a testament to the government’s focus on ensuring the quality and accessibility of remote areas even in challenging terrain.

Successful completion of the safety audit will be key, assuring the public of the reliability and safety of the Sela Tunnel. As Arunachal Pradesh awaits the grand opening of the tunnel with great eagerness, the road will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in transforming the connectivity of the region, opening new avenues for growth and development.