Arunachal Pradesh: Sex racket busted in Lower Dibang Valley, four women rescued

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A sex racket was busted during a raid at a resort, and four women were rescued in Roing in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs about illegal activities, a team from Roing Police Station conducted a surprise raid at a resort in the Meka area on Sunday night. During the operation, the team rescued four women, reportedly brought from Assam's Tinsukia region, and took them to the police station, officer-in-charge of Roing Police Station, Tania Uli, said.

The police also took the resort manager, the owner, and several customers into custody for questioning, adding that they found the individuals engaged in prostitution during the raid.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved bringing women from outside the state, while most customers were local residents, the official said.

Police said they had received inputs and complaints from the public over the past few days regarding suspected immoral activities in the area.

The police registered a case at Roing Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), and further investigation is underway. The officer-in-charge said efforts are on to identify other persons linked to the racket and to curb such illegal activities in the district.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, in a social media post, praised the police team led by Ringu Ngupok for the raid and the subsequent rescue of the four women.

"Our government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards social evils and illegal activities," he said. Natung added, "The establishment was operating illegally without a licence. The police have detained both the owner and manager, and registered a case to ensure the law takes its strictest course."

Lauding the police for their swift action, he said the government remains committed to keeping Arunachal safe and will continue to crack down on those who exploit others for profit.

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