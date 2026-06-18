Arunachal Pradesh Shines at India Today Tourism Awards 2026 with Honours for Siang River and Tribal Homestay

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh received two honours at the India Today Tourism Survey & Awards 2026, with the Siang River winning the Editor's Choice Award for Adventure Destination and Nawang Chotta Homestay in Tawang district receiving the Special Award for Tribal Homestays.

Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona accepted the awards on behalf of the state and said the recognition reflected Arunachal Pradesh's growing status as a leading tourism destination. He said the Siang River had emerged as a major attraction for adventure tourism, particularly rafting.

Sona also said the award for Nawang Chotta Homestay at Lumpo village under Zemithang circle highlighted the importance of indigenous hospitality and community-based tourism in generating livelihoods and promoting local culture.

The tourism department said the recognition would further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's position as a destination for adventure, eco and cultural tourism.

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