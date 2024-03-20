Arunachal Pradesh Shines at Third Northeast Games: Bunyi wins silver, Pao bronze

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh began on a high note at the third Northeast Games held in Nagaland, giving fabulous performances in myriad sporting events. The day began with the state bagging one silver and one bronze medal, along with notable victories in badminton, boxing, wushu, archery, and football. Yaman Bunyi picked up a silver medal in the discus throw at 27.51 meters, while Meta Pao won the bronze medal in the pancake silat, competing in the senior women’s below 45 kg.

The women's team from Arunachal Pradesh demonstrated their prowess and advanced to the semifinals after defeating Tripura, with the women's badminton team consisting of Taring Yania, Pinky Karki, Laa Yakum, and Napi Tayem. In contrast, the men's team was defeated by Mizoram in the quarterfinals. In the boxing category, these boxers demonstrated their skills: Tali Taba, Huri John, Goruk Pordung, and Rikam Lapung by winning over their opponents and placing in the semifinals. Heli Tana Tara just missed out on a win in the 48-51 kg category, with only a narrow margin separating the winner from the loser.

Wushu was a sport where Chakpu Takam played with flair and advanced through the rounds after winning the women’s below 56 kg event, beating her opponent from Assam. However, others like Soritha Shrestha, Gyamar Yatup, and Lucy Miuli failed to bag any medals. Similarly, in the men’s wushu event, Bomjen Ligu, Repakso Chikro, Ram Nopi, and Abhishek Pandey couldn't secure victories.

The contingent of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, including Damin Takap, Mitter Ada, Nobin Nabam, Tana Yaya, Yabi Nalo, Duyu Hinda, and Phongam Wangpan, did not win any medals in their respective events. In the pancake silat, Hinium Mama won his category and moved to the semifinals, while Tap Mania made it to the finals. Damsap Tungi also won her quarterfinal match.

Tang Sumi and Taba Nilo put up splendid performances, qualifying for the elimination round in their respective events, but others, such as Changha Sisi, Sunny Wangpan, Kennomg Palong, and Sujanam Manpang, did not make it through to the next round.

The team from Arunachal Pradesh played with great passion, were able to pull back from a huge deficit to win Meghalaya 2-1 on their debut in football, featuring goals from Tagru James and Dorjee Tsewang. In addition, in men's volleyball, Arunachal emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against host Nagaland, winning 3-2 sets.