Tripura Gears Up for Smooth Lok Sabha Elections with Extensive Security Measures

AGARTALA: In preparation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tripura is actively and earnestly building up its electoral infrastructure so that its process of voting would be done smoothly and safely. According to Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, nearly 7000 central forces personnel have been posted across the state, with more reinforcements expected. This is being done to increase the level of security and maintain the order during the electoral period. In the similar spirit, all polling booths in Tripura are being fitted out with CCTV cameras, live streaming of the entire process from a centralized control room, under strict vigilant monitoring.

Agarwal confirmed that commitment has been made to uphold the basic principles of fair, free, and peaceful elections, even as he was interacting regarding the completion of the initial electronic voting machine (EVM) checks. There is also a vulnerability mapping of all polling booths and a wide-ranging planning arrangement that guarantees safety from disruptions of the electoral process. Such precautions represent a proactive approach towards ensuring that disruptions do not occur and democratic practice is given due regard.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha polls for the Tripura West constituency are scheduled on April 19, simultaneous with the by-election for the Ramnagar assembly seat. Subsequently, the Tripura East constituency will go to the polls on April 26. Agarwal disclosed that as many as 13.61 lakh voters are eligible for the Tripura West Lok Sabha elections, with 45,669 expected to exercise their democratic rights at the Ramnagar bypoll. Besides, 13.95 lakh eligible voters will be voting at the East Tripura seat.

To enable inclusive participation, a new polling booth will be opened at the Kalagang area of Santirbazar, where Bru refugees were relocated in January. It was an initiative that indicates a commitment to ensuring an equal chance for voting facilities to all eligible individuals in the country.

At the moment, Tripura has 3349 operational polling stations and thus enhances accessibility for voters all over the state. The strategic location of polling booths reflects a concerted effort for smoothness in the voting process and accommodation of the diverse electorate.