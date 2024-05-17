Arunachal Pradesh SIC arrests one more in teacher appointment scam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested one more person identified as Mikjar Ngulom alias June Lendo (32), a native of New Bomte village, in the illegal appointments of primary teachers and other staff members within the education department in Lower Siang district.

The arrest was initiated following a case registered by the SIC on February 3 this year, based on a report submitted by the director of elementary education, a police official reported on Thursday.

SIC (Vigilance) superintendent of police (SP) Anant Mittal informed that the arrest had been made after meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogation of suspects, technical analysis and going through all other facets of the case.

Earlier, the SIC arrested a former deputy director of school education (DDSE) over alleged illegal appointments of primary teachers (PRT) and multi-tasking staff (MTS) in Siang district of the northeastern state.

The accused, Talem Jamoh, was arrested on May 1 last on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Tajing Saroh about the illegal appointment, and after detailed analysis of the documents, interrogation of appointees and other support and technical analysis. The accused is a native of Napit village in East Siang district. The Arunachal Pradesh government has so far terminated the services of 256 teachers, clerks and multi-tasking staffers in various districts, for producing ‘forged and fabricated’ appointment orders to concerned authorities without maintaining formalities of the education department. Over eight persons have been arrested by the SIC so far in the case.

Also Read: SIC of Arunachal Pradesh police arrests another person in illegal teacher appointment scam (sentinelassam.com)