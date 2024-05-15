Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Apprehend One NSCN (IM) Militant in Changlang District

ITANAGAR: Security forces worked together to capture a militant belonging to the NSCN (IM) group near Laktong in Changlang district on May 13.
Acting on reliable information, a combined team of the 31 Assam Rifles and state police conducted a joint operation in the Laktong area.
Their efforts led to the successful arrest of the militant, known as self-styled sergeant Wangmun Khimhun, who is from Yanman village in Khimyong, Changlang district.
The captured militant is confirmed to be an active member of the NSCN (IM) group. He has been transferred to the Changlang police station for questioning and legal action.
This achievement is a major step forward in the ongoing work to uphold peace and security in the area, showing the value of coordinated efforts among security forces.
Earlier in May, the Military Intelligence, ECIB, and the 24th Assam Rifles in a joint operation conducted a successful operation in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation was based on specific intelligence about opium in the area.
Military intelligence sources have confirmed that 1.757 kg of opium was seized from the home of SS Capt Azen Wangsu, a member of NSCN-KYA. The seizure highlights the continuing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in the area.
Earlier on April, Assam Rifles made important progress in stopping insurgent activities in Northeast India through focused operations.
Based on specific intelligence, the Paramilitary force carried out two operations and captured two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) members in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
In an operation in the Kharsang area of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles units acted decisively to intercept an insurgent associated with NSCN (KYA).
Based on timely intelligence, the operation resulted in the successful capture of the insurgent, who was apprehended with a .32 pistol and ammunition.
