Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Apprehend One NSCN (IM) Militant in Changlang District

ITANAGAR: Security forces worked together to capture a militant belonging to the NSCN (IM) group near Laktong in Changlang district on May 13.

Acting on reliable information, a combined team of the 31 Assam Rifles and state police conducted a joint operation in the Laktong area.

Their efforts led to the successful arrest of the militant, known as self-styled sergeant Wangmun Khimhun, who is from Yanman village in Khimyong, Changlang district.