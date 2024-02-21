Arunachal Pradesh signs MoU with National Tiger Conservation Authority

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Environment & Forest Minister, Mama Natung, on Monday, attended the MoU signed with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), for raising, arming & deploying a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in all the Tiger Reserves of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Natung highlighted the sincerity and commitment shown by the State government under the dynamic leadership of CM Pema Khandu, in finalizing the arrangements for the raising of the force, in effective coordination with the central government. He thanked the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India for the support it extended to the cause of conservation in the state.

IGF, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Dr. Amit Mallick observed that the Force would help the state in effective conservation of pristine tiger habitats and the rich cultural heritage associated with it.

The programme was attended by; P. Subramanyam IFS, PCCF & HoFF, N. Tam IFS, PCCF Wildlife & CWLW, the Field Director/DFOs of all three Tiger Reserves of the state along with other senior IFS officers of the department.

