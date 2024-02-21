Assam: West Bengal Photographer Captures 23 Tiger Sightings in 60 Safaris at Kaziranga

ASSAM: West Bengal origin photographer Suman Das is making viral headlines with his unique encounters in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. During the current tourist season, Das had the rare opportunity to see 23 tigers in 60 jeep trips, not only showcasing their spectacular presence but also their unique behaviour Das,who happens to be frequent visitor to the UNESCO World Heritage Site since the last five years, has expressed surprise at the high tiger sightings this season. It is also to be mentioned that, his captures include the elusive golden leopard documenting and the peculiar behavior of Royal Bengal TIger.

Thus acknowledging the vital role of forest guide and a jeep driver Kaku Saikia, Das highly credited the support Saikia for his invaluable cooperation throughout the expeditions Speaking to the media, Das expressed his gratitude revealed, “My experience is good. I have been on 60 safaris during this period and managed to capture the image a golden leopard once. Thanks to Kaku Saikia for helping me to show so many Tigers this year." Emphasizing detailed analysis of the national park, Das highlighted the different behaviors exhibited by tigers in different areas.

He also appreciated the drivers’ efforts to create a seamless coordination during the safaris. Kaku Saikia, who is currently serving as a forest guide and jeep driver, praised Mr, Das for his expertise in documenting tigers behaviour. “I am honored to have helped Suman document the unique behavior of tigers in the national park this season. He was able to take some decent pictures," Saikia said. Saikia also praised Das for his patience and dedication, saying Das waited patiently for hours to capture the perfect shot.

The organic connection between Das and Saikia not only resulted in spectacular photo documentation and also provided invaluable insights into the tiger population behavior in Kaziranga National Park Their association also highlights the importance of joint efforts in wildlife conservation and documentation, providing a deeper insights on understanding of these magnificent creatures and their habitats