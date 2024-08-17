Arunachal Pradesh: Six arrested for trafficking girls in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Longding district police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested six people for forcing teenage girls in sex trade in a city hotel at Itanagar. The arrests were made after a complaint lodged by one of the victims at Longding police station recently.

Though police were reluctant to divulge the details, the arrested persons include, the owner of the bar and restaurant where the teenage girls were sexually assaulted. The arrests come after one of the girls, a 17-year-old school girl, lodged a complaint against one Chaya Dulom, her associate Rahul Gurung and David Dullom alleging them of forcing her and others into sex work.

The schoolgirl in her complaint said that she was employed by Dulom in February 2024. However, she was treated well during the initial months, but later on forced into sex work, she says in her complaint to Longding police. She informed that many other girls belonging to the district who work in the hotel were sexually assaulted by drunken customers. The girl, however, managed to escape with two others in July.

The child welfare committee has reportedly rescued five girls. There is apprehension that more girls were sexually assaulted.

Earlier in May 2024, the capital police had arrested 15 persons including government employees in connection with a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls aged 10, 12 and 15 years.

