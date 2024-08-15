Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Students carry out Tiranga yatra in Arunachal Pradesh districts

Itanagar: As a part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, an outstanding ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was organized by the East Kameng district administration in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Hundreds of students carrying a massive 600-feet long tricolour took out a procession in Seppa town, symbolizing national pride and paying tribute to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence.

The procession aimed at fostering a deep sense of patriotism among the youth of the district, was a vibrant spectacle of unity and pride, passed through the streets of Seppa township, drawing enthusiastic participation from the locals. The event was attended by several dignitaries including Home Minister Mama Natung, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang and Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Manfi and key officials from the district administration and police.

A cleanliness drive was also conducted at Seppa general ground, as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the gesture of the East Kameng district administration. “A grand 600 ft Tiranga Yatra was held in Seppa, East Kameng, under the Har Ghar Tiranga Program. Minister @NatungMama, MLAs Ealling Tallang, and Hayeng Mangfi were present. #HarGharTiranga,” Khandu posted in X. In West Siang district of the Northeastern State, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete led the Yomgo River Tiranga Yatra.

The yatra started from Wak village and ended at Kabu village near Aalo town.

Ete praised the West Siang district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, Water Resources Department, Indian Army, and the general public for the successful conduct of the event. Lauding the organizers, Khandu in a social media post said, “The Yomgo River witnessed a spectacular #TirangaYatra, a proud display of patriotism led by the West Siang district administration in association with the Indian Army and @ArunachalTsm. “Let us keep celebrating the spirit of freedom under the #HarGharTiranga Abhiyan. @adgpi @DCWestSiang,” Khandu wrote.

On Wednesday, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) secretariat by APLA secretary Tadar Meena. Students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) and assembly officials participated in the event, which aimed to inspire patriotism and unity by encouraging people to display the National Flag at their homes. As a part of the campaign, students toured the assembly complex, explored the main assembly hall, library and museum and interacted with officials.

