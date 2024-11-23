Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Completes Training Program to Strengthen Capacity

ITANAGAR: Officials from Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) and acting chairperson Bamang Tago, along with secretary Ibom Tao, completed a three-day training program by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The program was conducted on November 18-20. It aimed at preparing APSHRC officials to handle the human rights matters of the state effectively.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by NHRC acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, who commended APSHRC’s commitment to building its institutional capacity since its inception in 2023. Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s significant role in India’s human rights framework, Sayani emphasized the importance of safeguarding justice, equality, and liberty in the region.

"This training has been an opportunity to reflect on the core principles of justice, equality, and liberty as outlined in our Constitution. These values are central to our work in protecting and promoting human rights across the country," she said.

The NHRC support to organize the training was appreciated by Bamang Tago, who described it as being essential for addressing critical issues of human trafficking and drug addiction in Arunachal Pradesh.

Given our diversity in geography and culture, dealing with human rights issues calls for specificity. This kind of training will help our officers be more aware of human rights and cooperate with the state government on its people's needs," Tago said.

NHRC Secretary-General Bharat Lal said it is important to grasp administrative processes and responsibilities in human rights protection. While praising APSHRC for its proactive approach, he equated its potential to the imagery of sunrise in Arunachal Pradesh.

By learning from NHRC's experience through focused training, the APSHRC is taking important steps to address human rights issues in the state. Just as the sun rises first in Arunachal Pradesh, the APSHRC can set an example for other state commissions," Lal said.

The training program does reflect an APSHRC commitment to strengthening its capacity to effectively respond to the human rights concerns of the state. It also underscores the important collaboration between state and national commissions in the effective management of systemic challenges coupled with the promotion of constitutional values.

An understanding of the key points derived from the training will augment the capacity of APSHRC while moving ahead to tackle violations of human rights and uphold the rights and aspirations of the divergent population of Arunachal Pradesh.