Arunachal Pradesh: US Efforts to Repatriate Missing Airmen Continue, Says US Consul General

ITANAGAR: Kolkata-based US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz underscored the continued attempts by the US government to repatriate the remains of missing US airmen from Arunachal Pradesh. While meeting the media on Thursday, she stressed the cooperative efforts between the US and Arunachal Pradesh in this important humanitarian campaign going back to World War II.

As she engaged during the interaction, Giles-Diaz said many Americans do not know much about the collaborative efforts to recover the remains of U.S. airmen who died flying over the treacherous Himalayan region, often known as the "Hump." She was optimistic that this cooperation would come across the American public as part of commemorations for the 88th anniversary of the historic air route next year.

The "Hump" formed an important air route in World War II that transported crucial supplies from the Assam bases in India to China. Pilots who had to fly the route encountered extreme weather, treacherous geography, and rudimentary navigation technology. Sadly, about 600 U.S. aircraft crashed along the route, taking with them at least 1,500 airmen. It is estimated that about 400 American pilots are still unaccounted for in the region, and it is rumored that most lie in the inaccessible mountain ranges of Arunachal Pradesh. Wreckage and remains have been found at Dariya Hills in Itanagar, which serves as a touching memento of the sacrifices that were made during the war.

The Consul General also referred to the Hump Museum in Pasighat, which was inaugurated last year. This stands as a tribute to the airmen who braved the hazardous route; it reminds visitors of the historic importance of the US-China supply line during the war.

Giles-Diaz spoke about efforts for building educational linkages in Arunachal Pradesh. Inaugurating an American Shelf at Don Bosco College, Jullang, she explained her plans to offer resource support to State universities and colleges so that students could take maximum advantage of the opportunities of academic and cultural exchange.

Expressing hope for increased collaboration, she remarked, “Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, much of which is yet to be tapped. I’m looking forward to deepening our partnerships here and across the rest of the East and Northeast.”

The repatriation efforts of the remains of the American airmen are a testament to a common commitment to history and human dignity. Such attempts are a continuing proof of collaboration between India and the US that stands the test of time, and they are a reflection of efforts made towards recalling the sacrifices of war.