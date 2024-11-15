Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion Inaugurated By Kiren Rijiju At India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Trade and Commerce Nyato Dukam, inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi, on November 14.

Arunachal Pradesh has set up its state pavilion for the first time in the national-level trade fair and exhibition. The Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion is hosting twenty entrepreneurs from different parts of the state.

Rijiju congratulated the Trade and Commerce Department for taking the initiative of giving a platform to entrepreneurs from the Far East to exhibit and sell their products on the national platform.