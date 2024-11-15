Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion Inaugurated By Kiren Rijiju At India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Trade and Commerce Nyato Dukam, inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi, on November 14.
Arunachal Pradesh has set up its state pavilion for the first time in the national-level trade fair and exhibition. The Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion is hosting twenty entrepreneurs from different parts of the state.
Rijiju congratulated the Trade and Commerce Department for taking the initiative of giving a platform to entrepreneurs from the Far East to exhibit and sell their products on the national platform.
Minister Nyato Dukam highlighted that the Trade & Commerce Department is supporting the entrepreneurs by providing them with free exhibition space and arranging their accommodation in the national capital.
Commissioner of Trade & Commerce Saugat Biswas emphasized that participating in the India International Trade Fair will provide entrepreneurs with national-level exposure and an opportunity to find business from wholesale and retail buyers.
Commissioner of Trade & Commerce, Industries, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Saugat Biswas, Secretary Horticulture Koj Rinya, Secretary Trade & Commerce Taru Talo, Director Trade & Commerce Sonyung Modi, and other officials from the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh attended the inauguration program.
