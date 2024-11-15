Walong Day Reflects Heroism Displayed During 1962 Sino-Indian War: Governor K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday while paying tributes to the valiant soldiers of Indian armed forces, said that the ‘Walong Day’ reflects the heroism displayed by the brave hearts, who laid their lives in the 1962 Sino-India War.

Participating in the finale of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebration at Walong in Anjaw district of the state, he said that their courage in the face of adversity and their steadfast dedication to the nation’s sovereignty is a testament to their unwavering spirit. “Their legacy continues to inspire all, reminding of the values of sheer determination, bravery and ‘Naam, Namak aur Nishan’,” the governor pointed out.

Parnaik on the occasion laid a wreath at the Walong War Memorial and also felicitated the veterans of the 1962 War, next of kin of War heroes and families of the local people who assisted the Indian Army in the operations during the war, a Raj Bhavan release informed.

The governor commended the Spear Corps (4 Corps) and Dao Division (2 Mountain Division) of the Indian Army for the impressive initiative to ensure that the stories of the fallen heroes remain alive and that future generation understand the significance of their sacrifices.

He appreciated the participants and said that their presence has enriched the commemoration and made it befitting tributes to the valiant soldiers of Walong. Pleased by the participation of school children and NCC cadets, Parnaik said that their presence fills with hope and pride, while extending his children’s day greetings. He said that their enthusiastic and spirited involvement shows the foundations of a bright and secure future for the nation.

Parnaik exhorted the youth to embrace the noble path of serving the nation with the same courage and dedication shown by the heroes of Walong. He said that they are the future of the nation and their commitment can make a significant difference. He further appealed to the people to carry forward the spirit of Walong, upholding the ideals of duty, honour and nation and urged them to pledge to continue to honour the memories of heroes and to strive for a future that reflects the values the war heroes fought to protect. The governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is making huge progress in every sector of development and the Indian armed forces have a role to play.

He called upon the people to continue the bonhomie and strengthen the collaborative endeavour, which will facilitate security of the borders and peace and prosperity in the state.

Parnaik also interacted with participants of car and motorcycle rallies, cycle expeditions, battlefield and adventure treks, river rafting expeditions and Walong Half Marathon. He said that their participation has promoted the spirit of nationalism and also the pristine tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh.

General Officer commanding of 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar and Commander of 82 Mountain Brigade also spoke on the occasion.

Mishmi and Meyor communities enthusiastically participated in the programme with traditional dances. Indian Army troops presented the world famed ancient Indian martial art ‘Kalaripayattu’. The NE Warriors Team also displayed martial arts of the North East region.

State Chief Information Commissioner Major General (Retd) Jarken Gamlin, GOC of 2 Div Major General V S Deshpande, Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojeen, senior officers of the armed forces and state police were present on the occasion.

The Walong Day was organized by the 2 Mountain Division under the aegis of 4 Corps to commemorate the ‘Battle of Walong’ in 1962.

The fierce Battle of Walong unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger’s Mouth), Walong and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced aggressively into Indian territory, the responsibility of defending the strategically crucial Walong sector fell upon the gallant 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army’s esteemed 2nd Infantry Division.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 62nd Walong Day Set to Unfold With Grandeur and Reverence

Also Watch: