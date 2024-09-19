Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union opposes proposed cow protection rally in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: The All-Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), on Wednesday, cautioned the proposed cow protection rally to be organized by the spiritual leader Jagat Guru Shankaracharya on September 27.

The union has appealed to the Itanagar capital Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom, to deny the permission sought by the group to organize the rally. The union expressed its concern over the rally, which can disrupt the culture of the tribal people of the state. Further, it stated that, in case of any potential law and order issues during the rally, the state government will be responsible.

Speaking to the reporters, AAPSU finance secretary, Byabang Hapu Dui said the union has officially written to the DC to deny the permission. The union opposes any such rally in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It will never allow such a rally that will hurt the sentiments of the locals.

He said that the union doesn’t oppose the religious group from preaching and practicing any religion in the state. However, it should not go beyond its jurisdiction. Everyone has the right to choose, and no religion can dictate the food habits of the indigenous.

“The Hindu religious group can’t direct us to refrain from consuming beef. We, the locals of the state, never forced anyone from any religion to consume beef or follow our local practice. So, such dictation from spiritual leader Jagat Guru Shankaracharya is condemnable and unacceptable,” he said.

He said Arunachal is a land of diverse indigenous communities, and such a rally from a religious group may create disruption. The union also warns such groups to refrain from creating unrest in the state. If the district administration grants permission for the rally. It is a clear message to the state government that they will be responsible for any law-and-order situation on the day of the rally, along with the district administration, he added.

Earlier, during a press conference, a team from the Jagat Guru Shankaracharya said that the Guru Shankaracharya will be visiting the state to flag off a rally for the protection of cow slaughter and consumption. It is a nationwide movement of ‘Cow Flag Installation Yatra’, set to commence from September 22. In Itanagar, Shankaracharya Maharaj is scheduled to arrive on September 26, with the cow flag installation and a cow protection assembly set to take place the following day.

